PKR VP dismisses disgruntled Selangor leader’s exit as jockeying for position

Dr Xavier Jayakumar (centre) speaks during a press conference after attending the National Land Celebration Day 2018 in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — A Selangor PKR Youth leader’s resignation from his post over claims of nepotism was likely politicking ahead of the party’s internal election, said vice president Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

While downplaying Selangor Youth secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman's move to leave the post, the minister also said he respected the former’s prerogative to do so.

“The party is going through an election process, it (the allegation) is expected to come out against certain factions or groups.

“We know about this, but in the long run, it's jostling for position and I'm sure a lot of party members looking forward to stand in party elections and it's part and parcel process of the party,” Dr Xavier said.

In a press statement, Syed Badli Shah accused Selangor PKR of nepotism by appointing those aligned to a faction he did not name to positions in the state and claimed long-standing members’ proposal for party positions were ignored.

He went on to declare that “democracy is dead” in Selangor's PKR.

However, Dr Xavier said the party would decide whether there were any elements of nepotism, arguing instead that those appointed were chosen due to public support.

“The most important thing right now is to bring about the changes and promises made in our manifesto during the election. People want it to be done. We as leaders will make use of the best situation to have it get done and deliver on our manifesto,” he said.

He also expressed belief the party will throw its full support behind Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's bid to be president.

He also dismissed any possibility of Rafizi Ramli's plan to challenge incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali of destabilising PKR.

When asked if he will defend or contest any posts, Dr Xavier cheekily said he will let the media know on the party's nomination day.