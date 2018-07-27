Selangor PKR Youth leader quits, claims democracy dead in party

Selangor PKR Youth secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman says cronyism and nepotism have taken over the party, especially at division level. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Selangor PKR Youth secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman announced his resignation from the post today after alleging favouritism and urging leaders to intervene immediately.

Syed Badli, in a statement, claimed cronyism and nepotism have taken over the party, especially at division level.

“When deciding on political appointment such as committee members within the party at division level, leaders are choosing those who are loyal rather than candidates who are qualified, experienced and who have contributed a lot to the party and the community.

“Favouritism of several leaders have killed the spirit of democracy within PKR, I urge the party leadership to look into this before it’s too late,” he said.

Syed Badli also added that appointments were now made to consolidate some leaders’ positions and power.

He further claimed that the party hierarchy is not respected and long-serving members are being ignored when it comes to appointment.

“The foundation of Reformasi and justice no longer exist in the party, this is due to the arrogance of certain leaders in Selangor PKR,” he said without naming anyone.

“I hereby resign from my position with immediate effect, as I feel democracy is dead in Selangor PKR,” he said in the statement.

Elaborating further, Syed Badli posted on his official Facebook account to say that struggles are often long.

Separately, the Malaysiakini news portal reported that the state government, led by PKR's Amirudin Shari, said the appointments in Selangor went through the necessary committees and processes.

It reported Amirudin as saying the process was normal and clean.

“But as a democratic party, of course, PKR allows its members to voice their opinions and ideas, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” the MB’s press and communication secretary, Fareed Ashaaree, was quoted as saying.

“So does Syed Badli Shah. In that sense, we respect his decision to resign.”