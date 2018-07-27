Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 420 to 197, while 342 counters were unchanged, 972 untraded and 81 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning with profit taking seen across the board led by financial stocks, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.11 points lower at 1,761.12 from Thursday’s close of 1,766.23 and after opening 2.17 points lower at 1,764.06.

Volume stood at 832.73 million units valued at RM446.30 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd in a research note said Bursa Malaysia is expected to be choppy today as profit-taking activities accelerate.

It said the sharp fall in Facebook would hurt sentiment but news about China easing its capital requirements for banks may help offset any pullback.

“Technically, we expect FBM KLCI to range between 1,750 and 1,770 today. Downside supports are 1,730 and 1,713,” it added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed three sen to RM9.87, Tenaga slid two sen to RM15.08 and CIMB shed five sen to RM5.83

Petronas Chemicals improved one sen to RM8.83, while Public Bank was flat at RM24.02.

Among actives, Salcon warrant rose 10.5 sen to 11.5 sen, Pegasus Heights and Lay Hong edged up half-a-sen to three sen and 77 sen respectively, while Sapura Energy shed one sen to 60 sen and Sino Hua-An slid 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 39.23 points lower at 12,507.05, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 36.94 points to 12,287.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 44.56 points to 12,631.69.

The FBM 70 dropped 51.27 points to 15,453.78 and the FBM Ace Index fell 23.06 points to 5,428.50.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went down 42.89 points to 17,399.68, the Plantation Index slid 5.35 points to 7,544.48 while the Industrial Index eased 0.94 point to 3,250.12. — Bernama