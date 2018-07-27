Consult all before proceeding with hate law and race commission, minister told

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa disclosed both the proposed Racial and Religious Hatred Bill and a so-called a national harmony and reconciliation commission this week. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― The government must discuss a proposed law and commission to cover race and religion with relevant stakeholders to ensure the purview of both are unambiguous, said a coalition of civil society groups.

Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia, a coalition of 33 NGO’s, also expressed concern that there was no information yet on the terms for both the proposed Racial and Religious Hatred Bill and a so-called a national harmony and reconciliation commission.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa disclosed both proposals this week.

“Civil society views that the terms of reference and scope of function of the commission are critical to successfully meet the objectives of the commission as announced by the minister,” the coalition said in a statement.

It also said full disclosure of all details was necessary to allow the public to evaluate the proposals.

GBM further suggested that the word “hatred” be omitted from the proposed law due to possible negative connotations.

Mujahid previously disclosed that the Bill and commission would incorporate elements of the defunct National Unity Consultative Council’s (NUCC) report, but GBM pointed out that this was also never made public.

It urged the government to release the NUCC report as a first step and to facilitate future dialogue on the subject.