Lauryn Hill cancels a string of ‘Miseducation’ tour dates

Lauryn Hill performs on stage. during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction show in Cleveland, Ohio. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — With her tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of solo debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill scheduled to kick off this week, Lauryn Hill has cancelled several of the dates, with the tour now set to kick off in Las Vegas in September.

The tour was set to premiere on Wednesday night in Charlotte, North California, but Live Nation took to Facebook to announce that both that show and a Thursday show in Raleigh had been cancelled due to “unforeseen production issues”.

Tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase, or automatically for tickets purchased online or by phone.

The next shows were scheduled to take place in St Petersburg, Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, on July 29 and 31 and August 2, but according to Live Nation the first and third shows have been cancelled, while the Miami show has been postponed to October 15.

Subsequent shows in Holmdel, New Jersey on August 8, and in Virginia Beach and Bristow, Virginia, on August 16 and 17, are likewise cancelled.

As of now, it appears the tour will kick off with its previously scheduled September 7 show in Las Vegas and run through the October 15 show in Miami before heading to Europe in November. — AFP-Relaxnews