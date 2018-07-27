Syed Saddiq: Important for Pakatan to win big in Sg Kandis

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen at the Sungai Kandis by-election’s nomination day at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, July 27 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said it was important for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to win big in the Sungai Kandis by-election to ensure continuity in the country’s development, particularly in Selangor.

Otherwise, he said, it would give a signal for Umno and PAS to join hands and attack the government in the next general election (GE).

“The result of this (Sungai Kandis) by-election will be a very unique one because PAS and Umno are testing the market.

“If we (PH) do not win big, there is a big possibility it will be a signal for the two parties to merge and fight against PH in the next GE,” he said when met by reporters at a “Kenduri Rakyat Nasi Ambeng” programme at Masjid Ar-Rahimin in Kampung Telok Menegon here last night.

Also present were Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and PKR candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

The Sungai Kandis by-election, the first after the 14th general election last May 9, is held following the death of its incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, of PKR, from lung cancer on July 2.

Polling is on Aug 4 for the three-cornered contest that also involves independent candidate K. Murthy and Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of Barisan Nasional (BN). ― Bernama