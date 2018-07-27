Law against racial, religious hatred can’t have room for abuse, rights groups say

Mujahid’s revelation and scant details given have already raised concerns on social media that he may be suggesting a blasphemy law. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 27 — The government must be unequivocal about what will constitute “incitement” in a proposed law to police racial and religious speech, warned rights groups fearing possible infringement on Malaysians’ liberties.

Commenting on religious affairs minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s disclosure of a Racial and Religious Hatred Bill, the groups said clarity was needed to prevent the proposed law from being abused.

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner Datuk Lok Yim Pheng said any such law must consider the effects on civil liberties and discourse.

“We must look at freedom of expression and to what extent people can speak out. We cannot be totally curbing people from speaking about religion,” she told Malay Mail.

“But at the same time, there must be limitations and responsibility. You cannot say what you like without respecting the beliefs of others.”

Lok also stressed that authorities must be explicit with this law, pointing out that speech was open to interpretation and highly subjective.

“Some words are sensitive to one person and not to another. A clear guide is needed so people know the terms that they need to abide by,” she said.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia adviser Kua Kia Soong cautioned that the proposed law, unless drafted with clear limits and applications, would invite abuse.

He suggested that it apply only to very specific types of hate speech, saying that laws governing speech have been abused before as they were not clear about what was expressly covered.

“The trouble with some laws like the National Harmony Act and the Sedition Act is that they are framed in such a way that they cut both ways.”

The activist also questioned how such a law would function when it was still not an offence to discriminate openly against any Malaysian based on race, gender or religion.