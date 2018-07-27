Asia stocks mixed; Japan yields hold gain on BOJ

Japanese equities climbed for a fourth day, despite a drop of more than 5 per cent in Nomura Holdings Inc following a profit slide. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, July 27 — Asian stock markets were mixed today, though the regional share gauge still headed to cap the strongest week since early June, following a series of steps by China shifting to stimulus mode.

Japanese equities climbed for a fourth day, despite a drop of more than 5 per cent in Nomura Holdings Inc following a profit slide.

Intensifying speculation about tweaks to the Bank of Japan’s stimulus programme saw 10-year yields triple this week, and they traded above 0.1 per cent today — against the BOJ target of about zero.

Equity indexes in China and Hong Kong retreated, with the offshore yuan trading near its weakest in more than a year. The dollar held its advance and Treasury yields remained below 3 per cent.

Central bank policy is back at the forefront of market discussions.

China’s onshore currency is heading for a sixth straight week of declines as the People’s Bank of China continues to embrace faster liquidity and credit growth.

The PBOC told some banks this week that a specific capital requirement will be eased to support lending, Bloomberg News reported.

The euro slipped yesterday, when the European Central Bank said it will stick to its plan to end bond purchases and pledged to keep interest rates unchanged “at least through the summer of 2019.”

In Japan, reports suggest officials are debating ways to reduce the side effects of their yield-curve control policy.

Elsewhere, West Texas crude held gains after an attack on Saudi tankers stoked supply concerns.

The Turkish lira took another beating yesterday after Trump threatened sanctions if the nation doesn’t release an American pastor.

Here are some key events still to come during the remainder of this week:

Earnings season continues with Twitter today.

US gross domestic product probably increased by about 4.2 per cent at an annualised rate in the second quarter, the most since 2014, economists forecast ahead of today’s data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.4 per cent as of 10:44 am in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.9 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were flat. The underlying gauge dropped 0.3 per cent yesterday.

Currencies

The yen gained 0.2 per cent to 111.07 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8179 per dollar, after sliding 1 per cent yesterday.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent yesterday, the largest advance in two weeks. It edged down 0.1 per cent today. The euro bought US$1.1648 (RM4.74) .

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.98 per cent, heading for the biggest weekly rise since mid-May.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude held on to this week’s advance, trading at US$69.56 a barrel. Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,224.34 an ounce. — Bloomberg