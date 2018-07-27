Shakira teases ‘Clandestino’ video with Maluma

Shakira and Maluma’s ‘Clandestino’ has a video on the way. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — Shakira and Maluma’s sizzling single Clandestino is about to get a video to match, as Shakira announced that a clip is coming “just in time for the weekend”.

Released in June, Clandestino follows on from previous collaborations between the two Colombian superstars including Chantaje and Trap.

Shakira revealed on Instagram that the accompanying video is due out today, sharing a picture that finds her lounging in a chair on the beach, shaded by a pink sun visor.

This is not the first time Shakira has teased the video: A month earlier she shared a short clip showing her in a cage, joined by Maluma in a quarry-like setting. — AFP-Relaxnews