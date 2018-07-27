Cher reveals tracklist for ABBA cover album

US singer and actress Cher — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — A week after announcing she has an ABBA cover album in the works, Cher took to Twitter to share the full 10-song track list, minus one surprise.

As the Mamma Mia! sequel in which she stars plays on movie screens, she is slowly unveiling details of the album, beginning with the track list.

The ABBA tracks featured on the album, plus one mystery closing track, are as follows:

1. Waterloo

2. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

3. Dancing Queen

4. Chiquitita

5. The Name of the Game

6. Mamma Mia

7. One of Us

8. The Winner Takes It All

9. SOS

10. ?

Notably absent from the list is Fernando, which Cher performs with Andy Garcia in the new movie.

While Cher has yet to announce the album’s release date, she revealed in a tweet that it is “almost finished”.

Earlier this month, the 72-year-old legend revealed that she was planning to release an album in September, although she offered no details as to what it might be.

The new album will be Cher’s first since 2013’s Closer to the Truth, her 25th studio LP. — AFP-Relaxnews