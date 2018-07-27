October hearing for Rosmah's bid to strike out Lebanese jeweller's case

A photo of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's application to throw out Lebanese jewellery Global Royalty Trading SAL's lawsuit over RM59.8 million worth of gems will be heard in October, lawyers said today.

Lawyer Datuk David Gurupatham, representing the Lebanese firm, confirmed that the Attorney-General's Chambers' application to intervene to be made a party to the case will also be heard on the same day.

“The plaintiffs have taken the position we are not going to object to the intervener application by the Attorney-General.

“Both applications will be heard before the judge on October 11,” he told reporters when met after case management before assistant registrar Siti Faraziana Zainuddin at the High Court here.

The two applications will be heard by High Court judge Wong Chee Lin.

On June 26, Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the lawsuit against Rosmah, seeking for either the return or payment of US$14.79 million or RM59,831,317.40 worth of 44 items of jewellery that it sent to her for viewing and is purportedly under police custody.

