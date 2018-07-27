Endless dining options for every budget at Intermark Mall

Latte at the bear-themed Grizzly cafe. ― Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Whether it’s a quick bite or a power lunch, there is something for every type of diner at Intermark Mall, located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s business district.

Thanks to its close proximity to embassies, KLCC, the DoubleTree by Hilton and Grade A office towers, the mall is a favourite haunt of expats, corporate crowds, city workers, and urbanites.

Grizzly serves up good coffee, cookies and toasties.

Ever since its RM160-million acquisition by Pavilion REIT in December 2015, the mall has gone through a refreshing transformation reflected in its six floors of premium shopping and dining experience offered by over 50 retailers.

For the food-obsessed, Intermark Mall offers a wonderfully put-together “high-low” dining experience from wallet-friendly grub to upscale options.

Lovers of Japanese cuisine will appreciate the premium ingredients Hanare offers. With two fish buyers stationed at Tokyo’s revered Tsukiji fish market who ensure fresh seafood is flown in every Tuesday and Friday, it’s as good as it gets.

All of Hanare’s seafood is flown in fresh Japan’s famous Tsukiji market.

There is also a list of air-flown seafood items from specific prefectures that is sure to impress the discerning Japanophile.

Can’t get enough of Japanese flavours? There’s Kenshin Bar, the speakeasy specialising in Japanese-inspired tipples. Here’s a tip: The bar offers a buy one free one deal when it rains.

Other upscale dining establishments include Savini Ristorante Italiano that serves up modern Italian food and for traditional Korean fare, Onsemiro Restaurant will satisfy your cravings.

A mall wouldn’t be complete without a food court and the Food Hall is the perfect lunch-hour spot with 20 highly-rated vendors offering cuisines from all corners of the globe including BBQ Nights (Pakistan), Bonjour Garden (European), Che’ Lah Deli (Italian-Malaysian), Nasi Kandar Hameed and many more.

Wagyu tataki and cod teriyaki served with cold soba noodles at Hanare.

Those who cannot function without their caffeine fix to start their mornings or in need of a little pick me up in the afternoon will be pleased to know there are no shortages of cafes.

On top of popular chains such as Starbucks, San Francisco Coffee and Dome Cafe, there is Grizzly, a bear-themed cafe founded by four friends who learned their coffee craft in Melbourne. The coffee is good and the laidback corner shop also makes scrumptious cookies and delectable toasties.

For a taste of Colombia, head over to Juan Valdez Cafe for an array of Colombian delights such as arepas (corn flour bread) and almohaba (Latin cheese bread) to go with the South American nation’s famous medium-bodied coffee.

Accompanying the wide food selection is anchor tenant Jaya Grocer which proves to be popular with the mall’s patrons.

The cleverly-curated mall also boasts four home decor and furnishing stores, a clinic and dentist, two children’s education centres, two sporting goods stores, Malaysian designer labels Carven Ong and Atelier Melson, jewellers KM Oli Mohamed and La Perna, and a slew of beauty centres for those in need of a good pampering.

Colombian coffee takes centre stage at Juan Valdez Cafe.

Joining the “one stop shop” mall very soon is Flyproject, which will be the only branch that offers Evolvr, the gym’s take on the popular HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout when it opens its doors next week.

