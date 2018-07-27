Short-term rates to remain steady on BNM’s operations

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders, consisting of two RM3 billion tenders for seven days and 14 days, and a RM2 billion tender for 21 days. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Short-term rates are expected to remain steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Today’s liquidity is estimated at RM35.41 billion in the conventional system and RM16.19 billion in Islamic funds.

BNM will conduct three conventional money market tenders, consisting of two RM3 billion tenders for seven days and 14 days, and a RM2 billion tender for 21 days.

The central bank will also call for Qard tenders valued at RM1.3 billion for seven days, RM700 million for 14 days and RM600 million for 21 days, as well as a Commodity Murabahah Programme of RM500 million for 33 days.

The central bank will also issue Bank Negara Interbank Bills of RM1 billion for 30 days.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct an up to RM27.4 billion conventional overnight tender and a RM13.1 billion overnight Qard. — Bernama