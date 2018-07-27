Ringgit weakens against US dollar at opening

Malaysian ringgit notes among US dollar bills, photo illustration taken in Singapore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The ringgit was traded easier against the US dollar at the opening, tracking the lower oil prices as investors await US economic data.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 4.0700/0730 versus the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.0580/0630.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a research note revealed that US core capital goods orders and shipments surged in June, pointing to solid growth in business spending on equipment in the second quarter, on top of US Gross Domestic Product data to be released today.

These factors have caused the market to take a wait-and-see approach to see how the economic data reflects on the greenback’s performance.

Against the major currencies, the local note fell slightly against the Singapore dollar to 2.9819/9848 from yesterday’s 2.9812/9862.

The ringgit rebounded to 3.6620/6657 from 3.6625/6673 versus the yen, and vis-a-vis the British pound it strengthened to 5.3321/3381 from 5.3521/3591, and was better against the euro at 4.7379/7418 compared with 4.7531/7606 yesterday. — Bernama