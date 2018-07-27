Bursa opens lower

On the broader market, losers led gainers 126 to 105 with 155 counters unchanged, 1,545 untraded and 81 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today amid a mixed performance on Wall Street overnight, with technology stocks led by Facebook weighing on US stocks, dealers said.

At 9.06 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.49 points lower at 1,762.74 from Thursday’s close of 1,766.23.

The index opened 2.17 points lower at 1,764.06.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 126 to 105 with 155 counters unchanged, 1,545 untraded and 81 others suspended.

Volume stood at 88.92 million units valued at RM36.79 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a research note said the FBM KLCI might open with a negative bias on mixed fortunes for global stock markets, as relief over the agreement reached by the US and the European Union on defusing trade tensions contrasted with a steep fall for technology stocks after Facebook warned of slowing sales growth in the second half.

TA Securities said the market should stay range-bound with optimism over the US-European Union trade deal and China stimulus overshadowed by lingering US-China trade tensions and profit-taking ahead of the weekend.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.89, Tenaga fell 10 sen to RM15 and CIMB shed six sen to RM5.82.

Public Bank added four sen to RM24.06 and Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM8.83

Among actives, Salcon warrant rose 13.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Vizione eased half-a-sen to 14 sen, Sino Hua-An shed one sen to 36 sen while Lay Hong and Borneo Oil were flat at 76.5 sen and six sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 21.86 points lower at 12,524.42, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 20.40 points to 12,303.54 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 24.44 points to 12,651.81.

The FBM 70 shed 11.03 points to 15,494.02 but the FBM Ace Index bagged 31.62 points to 5,483.18.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 24.37 points to 17,418.20, the Plantation Index went down 11.64 points to 7,538.19 while the Industrial Index edged up 0.55 of -a- point to 3,251.61. — Bernama