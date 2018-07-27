Heineken launches Kappa collaboration for football lovers

Heineken partners with Kappa USA for limited-edition ‘#HEINEKEN100’ six-piece capsule collection. — Picture by Heineken

NEW YORK, July 27 — Heineken is carrying World Cup fever into the summer, via a collaboration with sportswear giant Kappa.

The Dutch brewer has teamed up with the Italian athletics brand on a limited-edition, six piece fashion collection inspired by football culture, as part of its annual Heineken100 program.

The collection includes the ‘Kappa x #Heineken100 Tracksuit,’ a white jacket and pants ensemble featuring Kappa’s signature ‘Omini’ logo and a limited-edition ‘Heineken100’ Football Federation patch. There is also a short sleeved jersey set, and a mesh and nylon duffle bag adorned with the same logos, as well as a green ‘Friends & Family’ jersey that will not actually be available for purchase.

“The world’s largest football tournament is over, but Heineken and Kappa are still here continuing both brands’ rich history of collaboration and support of football style and culture,” said Dre Hayes, Co-Founder of Kappa USA’s partner company The Foundation, in a statement.

The program, which is now in its ninth year, has seen Heineken previously collaborate with fashion and streetwear brands such as A Bathing Ape (BAPE), Public School, Garrett Leight and Mark McNairy. This year’s collection will go on sale at stadiumgoods.com on July 26. — AFP-Relaxnews