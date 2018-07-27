Audi brings semi-autonomous features to new Q3

New Audi Q3 has been restyled to integrate the brand's latest design signatures. — Picture courtesy of Audi AG

PARIS, July 27 — Audi has unveiled a second-generation version of its Q3 compact SUV, a larger and more comfortable revamp with semi-autonomous driving aids. The new Q3 will be heading to the Paris Motor Show and is expected in dealerships by the end of 2018.

Faced with increasingly tough competition — in particular from BMW (X3) and Volvo (XC40) — Audi has revisited and reworked its small SUV rather than giving it a simple restyling.

The Audi Q3 has been updated in line with the German brand's current design signatures, from the front grille to the lights. Note that the Q3 also gets 10cm longer, which notably makes more space in the back of the vehicle.

In terms of driver aids, the Audi Q3 comes with adaptive cruise assist, incorporating traffic jam and lane assist functions, as well as blind spot monitoring and park assist. The latter function automatically steers the car into and out of parking spaces, leaving the driver to accelerate, brake and shift gears.

The new Audi Q3 will be available in gasoline and diesel versions with power outputs ranging from 150 to 230HP, and with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The new Q3 will be on display at the Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018, with deliveries in Europe expected to start from November 2018. Pricing is yet to be announced. A new version of the RS Q3 model is expected to follow in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews