HBO picks up LeBron James talk show

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — The first episode features Jon Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's talk show, The Shop — filmed at West Hollywood's Barber Surgeons Guild — is coming to HBO. The fist episode was shot last week and will conclude August 28.

Each episode will assemble a mix of personalities in a barbershop for frank exchanges as the cameras roll; the conversation will then be edited down into 30-minute episodes. (The HBO deal does not include archive episodes, which were filmed in 2016 and are no longer available.)

“This show is real, it's candid and it's the essence of conversation,” James told The Hollywood Reporter. “And we know with social media and text being the way people communicate, the form of conversation, actually talking, is kind of lost art.”

James continued: “When I was a kid, being in barbershops meant listening to adults talk about sports, clothing, politics, music, everything happened in the shop.”

The professional basketball icon is in the process of moving to Los Angeles to join the Lakers next season, in a four-year US$154 million (RM623.7 million) deal.

He has several projects at HBO including a multi-part documentary about Muhammad Ali, and the documentary Student Athlete, which examines the NCAA's controversial rule baring athletes from earning a cut of the money they bring to their colleges. — AFP-Relaxnews