New iPhone X ‘Unleash’ ad targets gaming

Games account for three quarters of worldwide App Store revenue. — Screen capture from YouTube/Apple Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27 — Apple’s latest iPhone X spot focuses on mobile gaming with 5-on-5 team game “Vainglory” as its specimen of A11-powered multitasking.

Apple introduced its A11 Bionic chip back in 2017, through its iPhone X and iPhone 8 series phones, and it’s the higher tier X that is now being pushed through a July 2018 video spot.

Walking through a glistening metropolis and then a tucked-away temple, its lead, a young man concentrating on the phone in his hands, navigates Beijing city streets — and an intense round of livestreamed multiplayer gaming — fully immersed in a CGI battle against all manner of beasts.

All without nudging, bumping or obstructing anyone around him. Impressive.

Games drive over 75per cent of the iOS App Store’s revenue despite making up 31per cent of its downloads, according to a May 2018 ten-year review of the digital storefront by analytics firm App Annie, so it makes sense that Apple is pushing its high-performance, higher-priced iPhone X to that segment of its user base.

The US-based company is yet to reveal the 2018 iteration of its annually refreshed hardware line, but usually does so mid-September ahead of a worldwide rollout over the following weeks and months. — AFP-Relaxnews