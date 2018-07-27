Teo hits out at those misrepresenting her statement on PTPTN defaulters

Teo said her statement in the Dewan Rakyat earlier this week did not mean that defaulters would be placed on the bankruptcy list. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said today that she is disappointed that her statement on National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) borrowers had been twisted by some media and netizens on social media.

Teo said her statement in the Dewan Rakyat earlier this week did not mean that defaulters would be placed on the bankruptcy list.

“I am disappointed because what I said was that their situation cannot be compared to the private banking system where loan defaulters will be listed as bankrupt.

“It is not fair to apply the same to students who failed to repay their PTPTN loans, that was what I meant,” she told reporters after opening the “Majlis Pertandingan Koakedemik Bahasa Melayu Peringkat Kebangsaan Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) ― Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM)” event here yesterday.

The last few days saw postings widely being shared on Facebook that Teo had said that the government would make bankrupt PTPTN loan defaulters. ― Bernama