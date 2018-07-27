Simeone praises Atletico youngsters in win over Arsenal

Atletico Madrid's Luciano Vietto celebrates after scoring their first goal against Arsenal in Singapore July 26, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 ― Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on an inexperienced squad shorn of key players still resting from their World Cup exploits after the La Liga side edged out Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Singapore yesterday.

Missing at least eight first-team regulars after they reached the latter stages in Russia, Atletico held a strong Arsenal side to a 1-1 draw before replacement keeper Antonio Adan blasted home the winning penalty in a shootout.

“I was really happy with the performance of the youngsters. It was a great time to show what they have been training and working on for years,” Simeone told reporters.

“It is important for the young players to realise that the jump to the first team is still far away at this stage but they can get a feeling of what it is like to play at that level in games like this.

“It was an impressive performance against a team as strong as Arsenal, and the players showed the work they have been doing is heading in the right direction.”

Simeone, whose side face French champions Paris St Germain in the final match of the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup on Monday, said he would have a better understanding of his approach to the new season next month.

“The full squad will not be together until Aug. 6 in Madrid, so we can then really start to plan for the season ahead,” the Argentine added.

Emery impressed

Arsenal also had a few academy players within their ranks and 17-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe scored a brilliant equaliser early in the second half in a solid performance that impressed new coach Unai Emery.

“This was the stage for a young player like Smith Rowe to show the quality that they possess. Arsenal will always give young players a chance to work with us, to show their qualities in each match,” Emery said

“We want to give all our academy players a chance to stay with us and play in matches like this one today. Today I am happy with his work on the pitch but not only in this match but also in training.”

Emery added that he was confident midfielder Aaron Ramsey would stay at Arsenal after the Welshman admitted earlier this week that he was unsure of his future in North London.

“Things happen quickly in football and I am only thinking about the matches ahead and players here in Singapore,” Spaniard Emery added.

“Aaron is a very important player for us and I want him to stay and work with Arsenal, to show his quality, and I am confident he will stay.” ― Reuters