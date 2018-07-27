Even if Islam allows, banning child marriages for greater good, Mujahid says

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa says the move to curb marriages involving girls who are minors is aimed at protecting them from exploitation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Any move to curb marriages involving girls who are minors is aimed at protecting them from exploitation, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the government also looked at the issue in the long run and the ban on child marriages was due to many cases found to be inclined towards exploitation.

Mujahid said the issue was being discussed by the government to enhance control over child marriages.

“There is a clause 'with permission of the court' that is the problem. If we just tighten (the law), it will only be a temporary measure. Even though in Islam, child marriages are allowed, we have to understand that we should take a stance for the sake of the greater public interest, especially for the protection of children,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Mujahid was commenting on a statement by PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah that the government should not ban child marriages because it was allowed in Islam.

Yesterday, Mujahid said the government would draw up a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for the approval of child marriages by the Shariah Court. ― Bernama