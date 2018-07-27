Tom Morello recruits all-star collaborators for solo album

Former Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello performs at the National Nurses United rally in Chicago May 18, 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — American musician and activist Tom Morello recruited rappers and EDM producers — including Big Boi, Killer Mike, RZA, and Steve Aoki — for his upcoming solo LP, The Atlas Underground, Rolling Stone reported.

The veteran of pioneering rap-metal band Rage Against the Machine also enlisted GZA, Portugal. the Man, Whethan, Marcus Mumford, Carl Restivo, Nico Stadi, Leikeli47 and others to appear on the 12-track album.

Morello detailed the album's evolution in a forthcoming interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 radio show, It's Electric! “I wanted to make a record that was the [Jimi] Hendrix of now,” he told him.

Morello laughed at the irony of writing music with electronic artists, given that he used to loathe the genre — but in listening to Knife Party and Skrillex, he recognised a bridge between electronica and metal.

Morello teased his latest project with two new songs: We Don't Need You (featuring Vic Mensa) and Battle Sirens. He also unveiled the complete track list.

The album will be out on October 12th. — AFP-Relaxnews