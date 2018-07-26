Mohd Azizulhasni grabs second gold medal in UCI China Track Cup

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has won his second gold medal in the 2018 UCI China Track Cup in Taiyuan. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― National track cycling ace, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang received a massive boost ahead of the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games next month after winning his second gold medal in the 2018 UCI China Track Cup in Taiyuan, China, today.

The 2016 Rio Olympics Games bronze medallist who clinched his first gold in the men’s sprint event, yesterday, continued his winning streak, securing another gold medal in the keirin event today.

Mohd Azizulhasni clocked 13.569 seconds to beat two Chinese riders — Xu Chao and Wang Yibo who had to settle for silver and bronze medal when came in 0.568 seconds and 0.811 seconds behind Mohd Azizulhasni.

“I’m so glad that my performance is exactly what I wanted it to be a month from the Asian Games in Jakarta.

“Now all the hardwork is done and it’s time to enjoy racing for another two more days,” Mohd Azizulhasni was quoted as saying in his Instagram; azizulawangofficial.

Two other Malaysian riders — Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis, however, failed to finished the race after being involved in an accident with a few other competitors. ― Bernama