Parker 'in great shape' ahead of Whyte heavyweight bout

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker (right) pose after today's pre-fight press conference in London July 26, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 26 ― Former world champion Joseph Parker says he is in “great shape” ahead of his weekend heavyweight bout against Dillian Whyte in London.

The New Zealander takes on Britain's Whyte at the O2 Arena on Saturday, with both men knowing a win will move them closer to a world title fight.

“I'm in great shape. There are no excuses here,” Parker said at today's pre-fight press conference.

“I'm here to do damage,” he added. “I'm here to punch. I'm going to break him down.”

Parker lost on points in his world heavyweight title unification fight with Britain's Anthony Joshua in Cardiff in March.

“My opponent has been talking a lot of smack. Sometimes I think smack talk is a sign of doubt and a sign of trying to convince himself and others that he's ready for the challenge,” he said.

“I hope he's ready to take all the punches as I'm going to give it real bad.”

Whyte, who lost to Joshua in 2015, did not shy away from Parker's taunts.

He said: “I've trained with a lot of lighter guys, fast guys, strong guys. Wherever he wants it, I'll be there. I have come here to win. I've trained hard.” ― AFP