Selangor MB: Race card employed by BN candidate won’t gain traction in Sg Kandis

Candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election, (from left) PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, independent candidate K. Murthy and BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam at the nomination centre in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, July 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is of the view that the race card employed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam in campaigning in the Sungai Kandis by-election will not gain any traction.

Selangor Mentri Besar (MB) Amirudin Shari said the voters were much wiser as they had seen the achievements of the state government which unseated the BN government in the state more than 10 years ago.

“It is the best they can come up with, but we have proven ourselves by winning the last three elections. They had tried the same stunt in all the three previous elections,” he told reporters after closing the Asean Schools Games here today.

Malaysia were the overall champions, collecting 37 gold, 34 silver and 32 bronze.

Asked whether PH was confident of winning by a bigger majority than in the 14th general election on May 9, Amirudin said he was optimistic that it could be done.

Meawnhile, PH’s candidate for the by-election Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is still confident that PAS voters in the constituency would back him despite calls by the party leadership asking them to support the BN candidate.

“Many PAS voters have personally told me that they would support me. Also, they prefer a local to represent them,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, the media had reported PAS Central Committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz as saying that the party wanted its members to vote for the BN candidate.

The Sungai Kandis by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, on July 2. Polling is on August 4 for the three-cornered contest that also involves independent candidate K. Murthy.

The Sungai Kandis constituency has 51,230 registered voters, comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 absentee voters. — Bernama