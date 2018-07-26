Selangor health authorities on alert over HFMD

SHAH ALAM, July 26 — The hand, food and mouth disease (HFMD) situation in Selangor is under alert level following the 9,300 cases recorded from January until last week, said state Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

Of the total, 8,501 cases involved children below the age of six, between seven and 12 (568 cases) as well as 12 and above (231 cases), she said.

“The HFMD cases peaked in early May namely between 15th week and 17th week with about 600 cases per week being recorded statewide.

“The number has dropped to about 300 cases per week as of last week, however it is still on alert level,” she told a press conference here today.

As of yesterday, Dr Siti Mariah said no kindergarten, childcare centre or school in Selangor had been ordered to close following the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, in Kuantan, Pahang Education director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said 155 HFMD cases were reported in seven schools in the state.

“Only Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Damak di Jerantut has been ordered to close until tomorrow,” he told a press conference here.

In George Town, Penang Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said 24 children, aged between one and 10, still being treated in several hospitals in the state and were in stable condition.

He said 96 new cases of HFMD were reported yesterday, an increase of 12 cases compared to the same day last week and 2,696 cases were recorded so far compared to 1,117 cases last year.

As of yesterday, Dr Afif said 20 premises were closed, including four primary schools, childcare centre (six) and pre-school (four).

In Semporna, district health officer Dr Shameer Khan Sulaiman said 22 HMD cases were recorded in the district while three premises namely two childcare centres and a family entertainment centre were temporarily closed for three days.

In Johor Baru, as of Saturday, 2,215 HFMD cases were recorded in the state, 37 per cent more than the 1,607 recorded during the corresponding period last year.

State Environmental Health and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said 32 premises were closed to prevent the spread of the disease. — Bernama