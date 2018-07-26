Almost 6kg of drugs seized from Malaysian at Tuas Checkpoint

This was the second seizure this week involving a Malaysian at Tuas Checkpoint. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 26 — Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized 4,966g of cannabis from a 25-year-old male Malaysian work permit holder at Tuas Checkpoint yesterday.

At about 7.35am, a checkpoint officer directed an arriving Malaysian-registered motorcycle for further checks.

The officer found a total of about 912g of heroin under the motorcycle seat, 986g of cannabis in the front basket of the motorcycle, and about 3.98kg of cannabis were recovered, strapped onto different parts of his body.

“Investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) are ongoing,” ICA and CNB said in a joint statement here.

The statement said 4,966g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers for a week, while 912g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week.

This was the second seizure this week involving a Malaysian as on July 23, a 22-year-old male was arrested at the Tuas Checkpoint for attempting to bring into Singapore a total of about 1,820 g of heroin which were packed in six separate bundles.

The bundles were placed in a backpack carried by the 22-year-old Malaysian, who had attempted to ride off on his motorcycle when he was being checked by a checkpoint officer. — Bernama