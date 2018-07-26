Ministry to decide future of KR1M soon, says Saifuddin

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will announce the status of the 1Malaysia People’s Shop (KR1M) programme soon. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, July 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will announce the status of the 1Malaysia People’s Shop (KR1M) programme whether to proceed or otherwise, in the near future.

Its minister, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said he would look into the matter before making any decision.

“I have received information and briefings on KR1M from ministry officials and shopkeepers.

“What can I say is that there are only three decisions, whether to end it, to continue or to continue with some changes,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Citarasa Malaysia’ programme at Tesco Section 13, here today.

He said KPDNHEP would highlight some ideas if the people’s shops were continued with the changes.

He said it included the rebranding aspect to improve the operation of the people’s shops.

“Previously, there were 185 KR1M business premises (all over the country). Unfortunately, the model was not sustainable and the previous government ended it.

“Then, KRIM 2.0 was born until now which has 52 premises... but whatever decision I make will really take into account the original purpose of the store, namely, the price of the goods must be low and reasonable,” he said.

In February last year, KR1M was restructured as KR1M 2.0, which was considered more open, competitive and provided the opportunity for more retailers to participate in the people’s shops. — Bernama