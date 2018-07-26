‘Veep’ to serve final term in Spring 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds her Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for ‘Veep’ at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Two years after the end of season six, HBO is bringing back political comedy Veep for a seventh and final run.

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Blows, had plenty to announce at a July 25 event for the Television Critics Association.

After having disclosed that the last Game of Thrones season would arrive during the first half of 2019, he also revealed that a Spring 2019 finale was on the way for Veep.

Production is to begin in October, with writers already on the case.

Following the highs and lows of a US state senator selected for the office of vice-president, and then the presidency itself, the popular political satire debuted in 2012 but took a sabbatical in 2018 as lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus recovered from a successful cancer treatment.

Over the course of its six seasons to date, Veep has collected 17 Primetime Emmys, with Louis-Dreyfus winning the gala’s Outstanding Lead Actress award six times in a row.

The show’s Scottish creator, Armando Iannucci, also known for his involvement in I’m Alan Partridge, The Thick of It and In the Loop, went on to write and direct The Death of Stalin and has another feature film, The Personal History of David Copperfield, currently in production.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus previously starred in momcom series The New Adventures of Old Christine, guested on the first two seasons of Arrested Development, and was pivotal to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, helping launch Larry David’s follow-up Curb Your Enthusiasm. — AFP-Relaxnews