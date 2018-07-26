Rafizi to run for PKR deputy presidency

Rafizi will face veteran politician Datuk Seri Azmin Ali if the latter defends the deputy presidency. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Rafizi Ramli said today he will vie for the PKR deputy president’s post in the upcoming party election.

Rafizi, who is currently PKR vice-president, will face veteran politician Datuk Seri Azmin Ali if the latter defends the deputy presidency.

“Yes, confirm I will be running,” Rafizi told Malay Mail.

“After much consultation with fellow leaders and grassroots activists, I accept that there is a reasonable demand that national leaders offer leadership choices to grassroots members.

“Having democratic contest is good and can strengthen the party further,” he added.

Rafizi entered the limelight when he revealed in 2011 that public funds for a government cattle-breeding project, the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) were allegedly diverted into luxury condominiums.

The former Pandan MP did not run in the 14th general election because he was convicted last February of breaching the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia) for leaking bank details related to the National Feedlot Corporation’s accounts.

He was sentenced to 30 months’ jail, but the Sessions Court granted a stay of execution pending appeal.

Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, has yet to confirm if he will defend the deputy presidency.

PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that he will formally run for presidency, currently held by his wife and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Nominations for the PKR election are scheduled for August 5.