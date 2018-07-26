BN candidate for Sg Kandis by-election confident despite the odds

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam waves at a press conference in Shah Alam July 20, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, July 26 — The BN candidate for the Sungai Kandis State Assembly by-election (PRK), Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, did not consider the issue of not being a local-born as a burden but believed he had his own advantage and can give the opposition candidate a run for his money.

He said this was because the previous political scenario proved that the existing government had long adopted the culture of fielding outside candidates in general elections (GE) or PRK.

“The Kota Raja parliamentary seat, which has the Sungai Kandis state seat, was won by Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, known for his nomadic attitude, with a majority of more than 70,000 votes in the GE14, on May 9. He is definitely not a local boy,” he told Bernama here today.

Lokman Noor said this when asked about the survey conducted by the Institute Darul Ehsan (IDE) which showed that a local-born and a religious figure as the conditions for an elected representative wanted by the voters in the Sungai Kandis constituency.

The Sungai Kandis State Assembly by-election, which was the first after the GE14, would be held following the death of incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei from lung cancer on July 2.

In the by-election on August 4, Lokman Noor would be opposed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and Independent candidate, K. Murthy. — Bernama