Calling of ‘kekanda’ and ‘adinda’ livens mood at Parliament sitting

A general view of the Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Greetings of “kekanda” (referring to older brother) and “adinda” (for younger brother) between a government MP and an Opposition MP at today’s Parliament sitting livens the mood in the August House, which is normally “hot” with debate on various issues.

It started when S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) stood up to take his turn to debate the speech by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and referred to himself as “adinda” when referring to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, whom he called “kekanda”.

Kesavan drew Ahmad Zahid’s attention when he told the Bagan Datuk MP that he (Kesavan) was from Bagan Datuk and formerly a state assemblyman for Hutan Melintang, which was among the state constituencies in Bagan Datuk.

This prompted Ahmad Zahid to get up from his seat and congratulated Kesavan for being promoted to a Member of Parliament.

The use of “kekanda” and “adinda” by Ahmad Zahid and Kesavan when referring to one another was received with laughter from other members of the house.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming also praised them and said such greeting of respect should be emulated by other members in the house.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues next week. ― Bernama