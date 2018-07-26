Education minister conveys condolences to family of heroic Catherine Tiwi

Catherine Janet Tiwi was trapped in the fire while trying to rescue a housemate. — Picture via Facebook/Muhammad Nazmi

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 ― Education Minister Maszlee Malik today conveyed his condolences to the family of the teacher who died in a fire yesterday at the staff quarters of Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Bungan in Mulu, Sarawak.

In a statement, Maszlee said he was saddened by the death of Catherine Janet Tiwi, 25, after she was trapped when trying to rescue a housemate.

Two other female teachers suffered burns when two staff quarters at the school were destroyed in the fire which occurred at about 5am.

“We will provide the appropriate aid to those affected,” Maszlee said. ― Bernama