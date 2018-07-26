PKR polls: No other candidates as yet for No. 1 post, says sec-gen

Saifuddin said that so far only Anwar had confirmed that he would be contesting the top post. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — No one has come forward as yet to challenge Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the president's post at PKR’s polls, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that so far only Anwar had confirmed that he would be contesting the top post, which is currently held by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also deputy prime minister.

Saifuddin said he would be meeting Anwar, who is also PKR de facto leader, in Turkey tomorrow and would get him to sign the nomination forms.

Anwar is currently receiving treatment at a Turkish hospital for a spinal problem.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after opening the Malaysian International Retail and Franchise Exhibition 2018 here today.

Nominations are to be held from July 27-29 and voting over nine weeks from August 24 while the results will be announced in November. — Bernama