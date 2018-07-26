Immigration to continue strict stance on errant Singaporean motorists

On February 1, the Johor Immigration Department cautioned all foreign motorists to cooperate and abide by the passport counter officers’ directives. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 26 — The Immigration Department here will continue to take strict action, including on-the-spot arrest, against Singaporean motorists who refuse to comply with local rules and laws.

This follows two cases of non-compliance and verbal abuse between officers and Singaporeans at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint here yesterday.

In the first incident, at 8.15am, a 49-year-old Singaporean woman in a Mercedes-Benz ML350 was arrested for provocation and trying to record an immigration officer in Zone A of the checkpoint.

The suspect, who was brought to the Immigration Department’s operation office, also allegedly tried to obstruct the officers.

Later, at 10.45pm that same day, the Immigration Department arrested two Singaporeans for non-compliance when asked to show their faces at the passport counter in Zone A of the checkpoint.

The 25-year-old man and his 23-year-old female companion, both in a Mercedes-Benz E200, were allegedly uncooperative and verbally abusive to the officer.

This caused a commotion at the department’s operation office. Both were then arrested.

The state Immigration Department has classified both cases under Section 56(1)(g) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for obstructing an immigration officer from discharging passive duties.

A source familiar with the matter said Immigration officers manning the passport counters occasionally encountered cases of foreign motorists, especially Singaporeans, who do not comply with the country’s basic laws.

“Most stem from not having basic common courtesy to passport counter officers. In most cases they will comply, but there are several cases where a disagreement or verbal abuse will erupt,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

The source added some Singaporean motorists were known to be aggressive to passport counter officers and some were known to also hurl obscenities at them.

“Despite repeated warnings, some foreign motorists entering and exiting here in both cars and motorcycles have refused to comply with directives.

“The officers have to face verbal abuse and even physical threats against them while discharging their duties,” said the source, adding that any non-compliance with their orders may lead to visitors being refused passage or even arrested.

On February 1, Malay Mail reported the Johor Immigration Department as cautioning all foreign motorists to cooperate and abide by the passport counter officers’ directives.

Johor Immigration Department director Datuk Rohaizi Bahari said foreign motorists entering or exiting any of the country’s gazetted land checkpoints should cooperate with the department’s officers manning passport control counters to ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry or exit.

He also cautioned the public about the use of mobile phones for videos and photographs, which is prohibited in any gazetted security checkpoints or Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) areas.

Johor has two gazetted land checkpoints: One via the Causeway in the city centre and another the Second Link crossing in Tanjung Kupang.

An estimated 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Malaysia daily via the two land checkpoints. The figure is higher on weekends when Singaporeans flock to Johor Baru for shopping and other services due to the favourable foreign exchange rates.