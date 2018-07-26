BBC agrees to pay Cliff Richard legal fees in privacy case

Cliff Richard arrives at the High Court for judgment in the privacy case he brought against the BBC, in London July 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 26 — The BBC agreed today to pay within 14 days the legal costs of veteran British pop star Cliff Richard, after it last week lost a privacy case he pursued.

But the broadcaster also reported that it is seeking permission to appeal the court ruling over its live television coverage of a 2014 police raid on the singer’s home.

A British judge awarded Richard £210,000 (RM1.1 million) in damages after deciding the BBC infringed his privacy in its reporting of the police operation.

The raid was part of an investigation into historical child sex allegations, but Richard was never charged or arrested.

The corporation said it will pay the singer £850,000 to cover his legal fees, and pay £315,000 to South Yorkshire Police, which carried out the search, to reimburse its court costs.

Gavin Millar, a lawyer for the BBC, told a hearing today it was “appropriate” to pay the expenses.

Richard previously told the trial he had spent more than £3 million on the case.

In awarding him the damages on July 18, High Court Judge Anthony Mann found the BBC had infringed Richard’s rights in a “serious” and “somewhat sensationalist way”.

The broadcaster, which argues the ruling could put press freedom at stake, will seek leave to appeal all of its main findings of law, according to a BBC News report today.

It noted the judge is unlikely to grant an appeal against his own judgement, in which case the BBC must decide whether to take the case to the higher Court of Appeal.

The corporation is “carefully considering” that option, the report said. — AFP