Owner of roach-infested restaurant fined RM3,000

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A restaurant was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court today for failing to keep the food premises free from cockroaches.

Magistrate Wong Chai Sia meted out the sentence on Milenium Jutamas Sdn Bhd, which manages the Boston Group Restaurant, after the company represented by its director Chang Chung Fei, 42, pleaded guilty.

The company was charged with failing to keep the premises free from the pest at Viva Home, Jalan Loke Yew here at 12.30pm on June 21, last year.

The charge, under Regulation 11(1)(a), read together with Regulation 16(1) of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, punishable under Regulation 11(2) of the same regulations, provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or up to two years imprisonment upon conviction.

Prosecuting Officer from the Cheras Health Office Humaam Ab Rahim prosecuted while Chang was unrepresented. — Bernama