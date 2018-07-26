Nga: Motion to select PAC chairman, deputy will be tabled in August

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is tipped to assume the PAC helm. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The motion to select the chairman and deputy chairman for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on August 6 or 7, said Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

He said Parliament still had time to pick the MPs for the two posts and also confirmed that the Speaker’s Office had yet to receive any names for the chairmanship from the opposition.

“No rush... let us do it in the best way. The matter is provided for under the Standing Orders. Do not worry, we still have time,” he told reporters at Parliament’s Media Centre today.

Unlike when the Barisan Nasional was in power, the new Pakatan Harapan in its election manifesto had promised that chairman’s post (of the PAC) would be given to an opposition MP.

It is speculated that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the MP for Bagan Datuk, will be taking up the post but yesterday he had said that he had yet to receive and official offer and would only make a decision after discussing it with his Opposition colleagues. — Bernama