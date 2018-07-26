AirAsia X records 81pc load factor in Q2

AirAsia X Bhd recorded a passenger load factor (PLF) of 81 per cent in the second quarter of 2018. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — AirAsia X Bhd recorded a commendable passenger load factor (PLF) of 81 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18), up one percentage point year-on-year.

This is despite second quarter historically being the leanest quarter and displaying a downward trend in international air travel from Malaysia during the 14th general election season.

In 2Q18, the number of passengers carried stood at 1,568,578, demonstrating a 13 per cent rise year-on-year, surpassing the 6.0 per cent year-on-year increase of the carrier’s available seat kilometres capacity.

Beginning April 2018, AirAsia X Malaysia ramped up its frequency to Taipei to 21 times weekly from 19 times and to Busan to six times weekly from four times, encouraged by strong demand and in line with its long-term strategy of market dominance.

“Despite pressure on yield and load factor in the short term, the company is confident in ramping up PLF in line with the strong demand,” said AirAsia X in a statement today.

During the quarter, AirAsia X Malaysia reduced flight frequencies to Beijing to seven times from 14 times weekly and terminated Tehran, as the company moves its focus away from single-route countries, allowing capacity to be redeployed to support additional frequencies in core markets.

The fleet size of AirAsia X Malaysia remains at 22 Airbus A330s as at end of June 2018.

On the associates, AirAsia X Thailand similarly reported a healthy PLF of 91 per cent.

In 2Q18, AirAsia X Thailand carried a total of 483,595 passengers, rising substantially by 25 per cent year-on-year.

During the quarter under review, AirAsia X Thailand began increasing its flight frequencies to Tokyo (Narita) to 21 times weekly from 14 times and introduced daily flights to Sapporo in April 2018.

AirAsia X Thailand took delivery of one additional aircraft during the mid-April 2018, bringing total fleet size in Thailand to seven aircraft at the end of June 2018.

AirAsia X Indonesia posted a hugely improved PLF of 78 per cent, up 20 percentage points year-on-year, and carried a total number of 134,173 passengers in 2Q18.

On network, AirAsia X Indonesia cancelled their route to Mumbai via Kuala Lumpur in April 2018, and had embarked on a dual-hub strategy, now flying to Tokyo (Narita) from both Bali (Denpasar) and Jakarta.

The fleet size for Indonesia remains at two A330s, bringing the total fleet size of AirAsia X Group to 31 Airbus A330s as at end of June 2018. — Bernama