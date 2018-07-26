Perlis not a Wahabi state, says Ruler

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the state is upholding Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings. ― Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, July 26 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail said the state is not practising the Wahabi ideology but upholding Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings.

“I would like to reiterate and stress that Perlis is not practising the Wahabi ideology, which according to the interpretation of some western countries, has incited the acts of terrorism.

“I myself do not understand what exactly is the Wahabi ideology. As such, there should no longer be any allegations that Perlis is a Wahabi state,” he said when opening of the Al-Qufran Mosque near here last night.

Also present was the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also reprimanded some imams in the state who disobeyed MAIPs directive to lead prayers according to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings.

“The matter should not have taken place. All imams in the state must always refer to the state Mufti Department should they have any concerns,” he said. — Bernama