July 30 decision on Najib’s bid to withdraw suit against Pua

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The High Court will decide on July 30 whether former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak can withdraw his suit against Damansara Member of Parliament Tony Pua Kiam Wee over a video clip relating to the tabling of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill or RUU355.

Judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab fixed the date after hearing submissions from Najib’s lawyer, Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, and lawyer Tan Ch’eng Leong, representing Pua who objected to Najib’s application to withdraw the suit.

Earlier, Tan in his submission said it would cause prejudice to his client as there was no avenue for him to justify his statement over theBbill.

He said Pua had also obtained leave to appeal from the Federal Court against an interim injunction order granted to Najib.

“Therefore, the issue is important to be decided by the Federal Court. It is unjust to my client if the court allow the discontinuation of the suit before the appeal is to be heard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hafarizam said the application would benefit Pua as his client had applied to withdraw the suit with no liberty to file a fresh.

“The defendant should have look at this as a way forward that parties walk over and let bygones be bygones,” he said.

The Federal Court had set August 3 for case management of Pua’s appeal against the judicial notice.

Pua in his appeal questioned the Court of Appeal judicial notice stating that Najib did not commit an offence involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the judicial notice was questioned as it involved public interest and could affect other summons cases.

On February 14, the Court of Appeal dismissed Pua’s appeal to lift an interim interparte injunction obtained by Najib over the video clip which the former prime minister claimed was defamatory.

According to the Court’s three-man bench, investigations were carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police, Bank Negara and the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the results which have been disclosed to the public by the Attorney-General and the MACC cleared Najib of any criminal wrongdoing.

On April 21, 2017, Najib sued Pua in his personal capacity, alleging that Pua had made defamatory statements against him in the ‘live’ video relating to the tabling of a Private Member’s Bill to amend the RUU355.

The former prime minister claimed the video clip uploaded by Pua or his agents on the defendant’s official Facebook site, lasting two minutes and 21 seconds and entitled ‘BN Govt abandons all Bills to give precedence to PAS’ RUU355 Private Member’s Bill’, could be accessed widely and freely on the internet.

Najib also claimed the ‘live’ video contained words referring specifically to him and carried the meaning that he abused his power by giving orders through the Cabinet to Dewan Rakyat Speaker to give way to Marang MP to propose his private Bill and set aside other Bills. — Bernama