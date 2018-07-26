Darmian can leave for the right price, says United boss Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Italian defender Matteo Darmian (right) can leave if they receive a suitable bid in the transfer window. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, July 26 ― Manchester United will release their Italian defender Matteo Darmian if they receive a suitable bid in the transfer window, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

The Italy international joined United under former boss Louis van Gaal in 2015 but has fallen down the pecking order since Mourinho's arrival in 2016, making just 17 appearances across all competitions last season.

“Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave if the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Until now the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted.”

Mourinho also discussed his lack of options at right back with Antonio Valencia injured and new signing Diogo Dalot also on the mend from a knee problem.

The Portuguese boss dodged questions about United's title chances this season but felt Liverpool would be under pressure to end their title drought following significant recruitment in the transfer window.

“... maybe this season finally you demand that they win. I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand (they win the league),” Mourinho added.

“You have to say the team, with the investments not just this season, last season, that you made in January, that you make now because that will probably be the record for the Premier League this season...

“A team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

United will take on Liverpool in their next pre-season friendly at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. ― Reuters