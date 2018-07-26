BAM selects June Wei to replace Chong Wei at Asian Games

June Wei (rear) will carry the nation's challenge at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia next month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) causes a stir by listing a national back up player who is 81st in the world ranking, Cheam June Wei to carry the nation's challenge at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia next month.

The choice of the 21-year-old player was to replace national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who was forced to withdraw after a health problem.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the decision was made by the Coaching and Training (C & T) Committee after assessing several key factors besides taking into account the injury suffered by another national player, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin.

“As we know, some names have been submitted and decided by C & T to be sent to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM) and we may name Cheam June Wei as a substitute.

“We (BAM) will send his name and apply to the Indonesia Asia Sports Organising Committee (INASGOC) to make the exchange as soon as possible although the nomination process has been closed. However, there are exceptions to certain cases involving health problems,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asia Pacific Masters Game official uniform here today.

Among the best achievements of June Wei were to win the Netherlands Open Championship in April, as well as runners-up in Finland Open (April) and Austrian Open (February).

At the same time, Mohamad Norza conceded that the absence of Chong Wei was an impact on the medal target placed on the national badminton squad in Indonesia.

“In terms of medal targets, we had previously targeted three, but since Chong Wei could not be with us, the target was dropped to two medals. No matter what the colors of the medals are,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the development of Chong Wei's health would only be announced within three weeks to one month from now.

“I am always in touch with him (Chong Wei) and currently he is undergoing treatment so it is best that we should let him do so and give him the opportunity to spend time with his family,” he said. ― Bernama