Malaysian Chess Federation secretary withdraws lawsuit against Zuraida

In the statement of claims, Sophian said that Zuraida’s remarks were intended to embarrass him, as well as to tarnish his reputation and integrity in local and international chess tournaments. — Picture by Tarrence Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysian Chess Federation secretary Sophian A. Yusuf today withdrew his lawsuit against Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The suit was filed in connection with Zuraida’s alleged defamatory remarks over his action in forcing a 12-year-old girl to quit a chess tournament last year because she wore a short skirt.

High Court judicial commissioner Rohani Ismail recorded the settlement in chambers in the presence of Sophian’s counsel Mohd Harris Abdullah as well as counsels Latheefa Koya dan Shahid Adli Kamarudin, representing Zuraida as the defendant.

Mohd Harris when met by reporters said his client also withdrew his lawsuit against a chess coach who posted a status update on the issue on his Facebook page.

Latheefa said her client had also agreed to retract any remarks against Sophian, including a statement which the Ampang MP made on April 29, 2017.

Zuraida was not present at today’s proceeding as she was attending the Parliament sitting.

Sophian, 44, filed the suit on November 20 last year, over Zuraida’s remarks on his action in asking the girl to quit a chess tournament held in Putrajaya between April 14 and 16 last year.

In the statement of claims, Sophian, who was the tournament director for the National Scholastic Chess Championship, stated that the remarks by Zuraida were published in the newspapers and several portals, including MalaysiaKini and Sin Chew Daily, that they were intended to embarrass him, as well as to tarnish his reputation and integrity in local and international chess tournaments.

He claimed that the remarks by Zuraida meant that he was a paedophilia and became aroused when looking at girls in short skirt and the tendency of him committing sex abuse.

He is seeking a court order for Zuraida to retract her statement and an injunction to prevent her or her agents from republishing the said words, as well as an apology from her.

Sophian is also seeking general, special exemplary and aggravated damages, as well as interests, cost and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Zuraida, in her defence statement filed last January 18, said her statement was fair comment and with no malicious intent. — Bernama