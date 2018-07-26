Prasarana refutes reports of group CEO’s resignation

Masnizam has been president and group CEO since January 18, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has refuted reports that the tenure of its President and Group Chief Executive Officer Masnizam Hisham is expected to be shortened or she has tendered her resignation.

In a statement today, Prasarana said it has full confidence in Masnizam and her leadership in running the state-owned transportation company and the various initiatives that she has undertaken since taking office on January 18, 2018.

“Always passionate in her work, Masnizam immediately commenced a host of innovative measures in line with her cost-cutting and revenue-generating programmes under a fresh initiative named ‘Inventing Prasarana 2.0’,” it said.

Prasarana said since joining the company first as the Head of Legal Department in 2004 and later promoted on merit as Head of Group Procurement and other departments, Masnizam has displayed excellence in service with undisputed integrity, professionalism and passion in her work.

“The board also expressed regret for the reports by the media, which we felt was mischievous and uncalled for, especially (that) the authoritative source was not disclosed.

“The senior management of Prasarana had on Friday last week submitted to the board a detailed historical report on the Light Rail Transit Line 3 project, which was then sent to the minister of finance to provide a full perspective on the project,” it added. — Bernama