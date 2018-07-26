DPM: Putrajaya committed to fighting cancer risk

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail officiates the ‘War on Cancer’ initiative in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The government will continue prioritising the National Strategic Action Plan for Cancer Control Programmes (NSPCCP), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the government was committed to the strategies and activities planned through the NSPCCP to prevent the rise of cancer in the country.

“The government will continue to be committed and focus on the strategies and activities that have been planned in the 2016-2020 NSPCCP,” she said at the launch of the “War on Cancer” initiative.

“The prevention of cancer through vaccination, particularly for the Human Papilloma Virus, the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits and early detection of cancer will remain the main focus.”

The programme was launched by the Najib administration.

She also stressed that women should continue to get tested for various forms of cancer, especially with available services from the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

“Since 2012, LPPKN has run the HPV programme for those born from 1990 to 1996, this is one of the government’s initiative to curb the cervical cancer-causing virus among women,” said Dr Wan Azizah.

She noted that up to June, 325,830 women have received the free vaccination.

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded Malaysians that 49 LPPKN clinics offered PAP smears.

The “War on Cancer” initiative is spearheaded by the College of Physicians of Malaysia, Academy of Medicine of Malaysia, Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia and the Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

It provides a platform for individuals from various organisations including the Health Ministry, Education Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, to raise awareness on cancer through research, and improved cancer management or prevention.