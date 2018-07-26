Government must fix debt problem first, Pua tells arts community

Pua told the arts community hopeful of fresh funding today that it may not be forthcoming. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The government needs to dedicate its financial resources towards bringing the country’s debts and liabilities under control, DAP MP Tony Pua told the arts community hopeful of fresh funding today.

The special officer to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he understood artistes’ need for financial support, but noted that Malaysia was currently dealing with over RM1 trillion in debts and liabilities.

“With funding being the main issue with the arts industry, at this point in time, it must take a backseat,” said the Damansara MP.

