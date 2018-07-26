Broken promises will shorten Pakatan tenure, Sarawak DCM claims

Masing highlighted as an example the federal government’s decision to pay Sarawak and other petroleum-producing states a 20 per cent oil royalty based on nett profit, instead of on gross revenue. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government will not last long because of its unattainable election pledges, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said today.

He highlighted as an example the federal government’s decision to pay Sarawak and other petroleum-producing states a 20 per cent oil royalty based on nett profit, instead of on gross revenue.

“Now they are wiggling their way out of the hole of broken promises,” the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said.

Masing said the statements by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on the oil royalty clearly contradicted the PH manifesto which promised to pay 20 per cent royalty based on gross revenue.

He urged federal and state lawmakers from the state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition to watch for a while and act as a credible and responsible Opposition before the collapse of the PH federal government “finally happens”.

Separately, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang said that the oil royalty episode was another classic example of PH’s political spin at the expense of Sarawak’s rights and position.

He said that from Azmin’s statement, it was Petronas’ interests that the federal government was more concerned about, not the welfare and rights of Sarawak people.

“The chances of PH government returning 20 per cent oil royalty to Sarawak are now close to zilch,” Tiang said.