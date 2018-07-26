Penang eyeing India market to enhance MICE industry

Chow speaks during a press conference in Komtar July 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — The Penang government will focus on the India market in an effort to enhance its meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the business events or MICE industry in the state had been showing steady and positive growth in the past.

He said the state was focusing on the India market this year after the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), a bureau established to develop the MICE industry in Penang, had successfully held its roadshow in the republic early this year.

“MICE is a growing industry and Penang is working hard to penetrate into more new markets. For the record, the estimated economic impact (EEI) for business events in Penang had surpassed the RM1 billion target last year, recording RM1.002 billion compared with RM808 million in 2016,” he told reporters here today.

He said the increase in business events in Penang would positively impact the growth of not only the EEI but also the growth of the industry in the state.

“I am positive that Penang will continue to position itself as a potential business events destination and convince more organisers to hold their events here,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCEB Chief Executive Officer G. Ashwin said Penang was previously not promoted as the destinations for MICE and tourism in the India market.

He said the only cities and places in Malaysia that were promoted in the Indian market were Langkawi, Genting Highlands and Kuala Lumpur.

“After the roadshow in India, a lot of tour/travel agents have responded positively and they intend to package Penang as their destination and may put together a four-day, three-night combination of either Penang-Langkawi or Penang-Singapore packages,” he said.

Ashwin also said that the PCEB would be organising the inaugural Penang International Travel Exchange (PITE), a premier homegrown travel exchange, in September.

He said for the first edition of PITE, Penang will be hosting buyers from the Global Panoramic Showcase, which is a business meeting point for tourism professionals from the leading tourism service providers from India.

“This is a continuation of Penang’s highly successful roadshow in India in January which covered four cities, namely Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” he said. — Bernama